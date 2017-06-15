Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.06.2017 | 1:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Salman Khan’s Tubelight misses appointment with CBFC

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Salman-Khan's-Tubelight-misses

The eagerly-anticipated Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is taking longer to be ready than expected. While it is well on schedule for its Eid release it seems to have missed its appointment with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Now the producers would have to apply for a fresh date for censor consideration.

Says a source from CBFC, “The producers of Tubelight had gotten into the queue for censor certificate before their film was ready thinking they’d be ready on time for the date when the CBFC would view the film. Unfortunately it did not happen. They missed their appointment with the CBFC. Now they will return when a fresh date is issued.”

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

OMG! Pakistan distributors REFUSE to release…

SCOOP: Salman Khan blocks Christmas 2019 for…

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and…

Salman Khan reveals Arbaaz Khan won't be…

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Huge relief for…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification