Salman Khan’s Tubelight misses appointment with CBFC

The eagerly-anticipated Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is taking longer to be ready than expected. While it is well on schedule for its Eid release it seems to have missed its appointment with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Now the producers would have to apply for a fresh date for censor consideration.

Says a source from CBFC, “The producers of Tubelight had gotten into the queue for censor certificate before their film was ready thinking they’d be ready on time for the date when the CBFC would view the film. Unfortunately it did not happen. They missed their appointment with the CBFC. Now they will return when a fresh date is issued.”