Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai lands in trouble with MNS

By far one of the biggest releases this year is the soon to release Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. While the makers of the film, which is a sequel to the previously released film Ek Tha Tiger, are going all out to ensure the film’s success, the local political group Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have taken an objection to the film. In fact, Raj Thackeray’s MNS have taken an objection to the release pattern of Tiger Zinda Hai stating that they would oppose the film if Bollywood movies take screen space at the expense of Marathi films.

As per reports, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has written a letter to the owners of cinema halls, warning them that if the Marathi film Deva – Ek Atrangee, which incidentally hits screens alongside the Salman Khan starrer is not given a prime time slot, he would not let them run Tiger Zinda Hai either. Further talking about the issue, Thackeray added that regional films should not bear the loss due to big-budget releases taking up bulk shows, and that regional films (read Marathi films) should also be given due prominence and prime time slots in theatres.

While the debate still continues to rage on, the film in question, Deva – Ek Atrangee is directed by Murali Nallappa and stars Ankush Chaudhari in the lead. The film also stars Tejaswini Pandit, Spruha Joshi and Paddy Kamble. On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai that stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.