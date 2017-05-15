Salman Khan’s song ‘The Radio’ from Tubelight to be launched in Dubai amidst fans

Salman Khan is one busy man. The actor is currently in Dubai shooting for his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Taking some time off his busy schedule, Salman Khan will be launching a new song from his upcoming film Tubelight in Dubai.

Dubai is all set to for a grand affair as Salman Khan will be launching ‘The Radio’ song from Tubelight in Dubai on May 16 amidst much fanfare. Previously, the fans were included during the teaser launch as well. A bunch of fans were invited at the special screening of the teaser of the film before it was unveiled for the audience.

As far as the song is concerned, ‘The Radio’ song was shot amid beautiful natural locations in North India keeping 1960s era in mind. After shooting there, the team had gone on a recce in and around the town to find the apt location as the director Kabir Khan wanted to showcase town square in the song. Since they could not find an apt location, they reconstructed their entire vision in Mumbai at Filmcity. The song was shot with over 1000 background dancers.

‘The Radio’ is the first track from Tubelight which is a celebratory song and will give the audience the 60s feels. Kabir Khan had organised for 200 dancers and about 800 juniors to be part of the song along with Salman Khan. While Dubai will get to witness the song live in presence of Salman Khan, it will be released for the audience on May 16.

Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. It is slated to release on June 25, 2017.