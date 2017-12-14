Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.12.2017 | 5:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Padman Padmavati Julie 2 Tera Intezaar Race 3
follow us on

Salman Khan’s next production starring Aayush Sharma titled Loveratri

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan's next production starring Aayush Sharma titled Loveratri

Superstar Salman Khan, who ventured into production few years ago, gave a platform to newbies Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty with Hero. Now, Salman Khan is all set to launch another actor and it is none other than his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband.

Finally, the makers have made the official announcement. Salman Khan has announced his 5th venture titled Loveratri starring Aayush Sharma. Loveratri is produced by Salman under his banner name Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan took to his social media handle and tweeted, “Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon”

Salman Khan's next production starring Aayush Sh

Loveratri will mark the debut of Aayush Sharma in Bollywood. The female lead for the film is yet to be finalized. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, it will be also his directorial debut with the film. The film will soon go on floors and the lead actress will be finalized soon as well.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

BREAKING: Tiger Zinda Hai cleared by the…

SHOCKING: Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif starrer…

"How do you talk to people who are talking…

Shah Rukh Khan follows Salman Khan's…

Anil Kapoor to play Salman Khan’s father in…

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan's reality…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification