Salman Khan’s next production starring Aayush Sharma titled Loveratri

Superstar Salman Khan, who ventured into production few years ago, gave a platform to newbies Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty with Hero. Now, Salman Khan is all set to launch another actor and it is none other than his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband.

Finally, the makers have made the official announcement. Salman Khan has announced his 5th venture titled Loveratri starring Aayush Sharma. Loveratri is produced by Salman under his banner name Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan took to his social media handle and tweeted, “Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon”

Loveratri will mark the debut of Aayush Sharma in Bollywood. The female lead for the film is yet to be finalized. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, it will be also his directorial debut with the film. The film will soon go on floors and the lead actress will be finalized soon as well.