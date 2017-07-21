Is Salman Khan’s Iulia Vantur insecure about Katrina Kaif?

9 years ago when Salman Khan hosted a birthday party for Katrina Kaif in Mumbai he created a historic fight with Shah Rukh Khan that made Katrina swear off birthday parties for the rest of her life.

But time and Salman heal all wounds. And when Salman Khan decided to throw a birthday party on Sunday for Katrina in New York where they both were attending an awards event, she couldn’t resist the temptation of going back on her earlier vow to stay away from her birthday parties.

Salman Khan, one hears, organized every detail of the bash himself and invited all of Katrina’s friends who were in New York. There is a rapidly-growing triangle in Bollywood that threatens to spill over into the public domain. We are talking about Salman Khan, his current love interest – the Romanian Iulia Vantur and his former flame Katrina Kaif with whom Salman now shares a very complicated relationship, so complicated that Iulia is said to question Salman about it.

Ever since Katrina went through a traumatic breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Salman has come forward to buffer her emotional and professional losses. But is his interest in Katrina merely humanitarian?

Says a close friend, “Look, a normal amount of empathy exists between the two now. They’ve shared a very close and long-lasting relationship and he has always been there for her whenever she needed him even when she was seeing someone else. Now when she’s single she’s rapidly gravitating towards him for emotional and professional support. And he won’t flinch in providing her with any kind of helping hand that she needs, no matter how insecure it makes anyone else.”

At the moment Salman has the brewing storm under control. He seems to have convinced Ms. Vantur that his interest in Ms. Kaif is merely humanitarian. But is it really that?