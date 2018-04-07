Salman Khan’s friends have temporarily given up their work commitment

Salman Khan’s close friends are now rallying around him like never before. As the superstar cools his heels in a Jodhpur prison family and close friends have set aside their work to be as close to the incarcerated hero as possible.

Says a buddy of the Superstar, “We’ll be flying down, taking turn to be in Jodhpur until he is out (on bail).” Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail are already in Jodhpur while close family-friend Sajid Nadiadwala also flew to Jodhpur on Friday. Unconfirmed sources say Salman’s friend Aamir Khan also intends to fly down to Jodhpur as soon as he has a day off.

“But it all depends whether he gets bail or not. A lot of Salman’s friends including his leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez will head for Jodhpur if he doesn’t get bail on Saturday.”

