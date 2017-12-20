Salman Khan’s former manager is now managing Abhishek Bachchan

It’s a small world, especially when it comes to show world. Therefore to no one’s surprise the high-profile business manager Reshma Shetty who was unceremoniously sacked by Salman Khan after years of splendid management, is now looking after the career of Abhishek Bachchan.

Interestingly the idea for hiring Shetty, who according to sources close to the Khan family was asked to leave Salman due to her differences with his brother Sohail, came from Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Says a source close to the Bachchans, “Aishwarya felt her husband’s career needed just that bit of a push that would catapult him to the top bracket once again. Of late Abhishek had stopped signing new films completely choosing to focus on signing the best possible projects. The first project post his newly-revamped priorities is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production of a bio-pic on poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Reshma has been brought in to oversee Abhishek’s forthcoming career moves and to position him as a prominent entertainment brand, just as Salman had been projected.”

Grapevine had it that Akshay Kumar had also signed on Reshma Shetty for some extra career management. But there was never any confirmation of this rumour from Akshay’s camp.