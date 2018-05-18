Salman Khan’s first contestant on 10 Ka Dum FAINTS, what happens next is even more intriguing

Salman Khan has already shooting for Dus Ka Dum. The promo of the show is out and his fans a pretty excited to have him back on the television. While it sure would be amazing to see Salman on the show again, we got to know about something shocking that happened on the sets when Bhai was shooting for his first episode. So, the first contestant, a middle aged lady, got so emotional while talking to Bhai about her personal struggles that she FAINTED. Yes, apparently the woman had hit financial crises and could not support her child’s education and therefore had come to play and win some money for her son.

She lost consciousness and fell down. Salman rushed to help her and offered to help her on his personal account using his Being Human trust funds. Now, isn’t that what a true hero would do? He sure would. The lady got back on her feet eventually and the shoot happened as planned.

Salman’s Race 3 trailer just dropped a couple of days ago and got instantly viral, thanks to his fans. There are a lot of expectations from this film to be yet another money spinner. Also, the makers have just dropped a song ‘Heeriye’ from the movie and his sizzling chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez is amaze! After Race 3, Salman Khan will be seen in Bharat with Priyanka Chopra. There is a lot to look forward to with him he would be seen Bigg Boss soon after Dus Ka Dum.

