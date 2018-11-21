Salman Khan’s fan arrested after threating his father Salim Khan

Do you remember the clean shaven Abhishek Bachchan from films like Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai and Bunty Aur Babli? If you don’t then you can check out his latest Instagram story and you will walk down the memory lane! After years of sporting stubble, Abhishek has decided to do away with it. But the reason for the same is yet to be known.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, recently decided to give a glimpse of his new look on his Instagram page. He decided to share a story of boomerang and pictures with his before and after looks. While one of them featured him in the usual rugged bearded look, the other one had him in a clean shaven look that reminds us of the Abhishek Bachchan during the early days of his career. However we wonder if this makeover has any professional reason behind it! But let us tell you that even if it is true, we don’t have any details of it.

In the first picture, Abhishek Bachchan is seen in his usual avatar with all the facial fuzz which he captioned saying, ‘Hair Today’. Immediately after that he shared another picture with the caption, ‘And Gone #on2thenext1.’

Reports have it that Abhishek Bachchan will soon reunite with his ladylove and wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gulab Jamun. But it is yet to be seen if the look for this Anurag Kashyap film. The actor was last seen shooting for the Anurag Basu untitled film. The director is expected to be making a film based on the concept of Life In A Metro – interconnecting anthology of stories. During the shoot of the same, Abhishek was seen donning his usual rugged look.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been in a sabbatical of sorts with his sports ventures, was last seen in Manmarziyaan with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read : REVEALED: Here’s when Zero song ‘Ishqbaazi’ featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be released