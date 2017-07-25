WHAT? Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 leads to delay Abhishek Bachchan’s Lefty

Recently, we reported that Abhishek Bachchan was on a film signing spree with the actor agreeing to do about four films and one amongst them was Prabhu Dheva’s Lefty. The said film was initially slated to go on floor this January but was delayed only to be pushed even further. Reportedly, the actor-filmmaker is directing Dabangg 3 and has already kick started with the same.

Prabhu Dheva will be focusing on the Salman Khan starrer popular franchise and will be busy with this third instalment of the Dabangg franchise until mid-next year. Because of the same, it is being said that Prabhu will not be concentrating on any other project until then.

Talking about the film, Lefty is said to have Abhishek Bachchan playing the role of left-handed man who decides to be a saviour of the world from all their problems.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is busy with JP Dutta’s multi starrer Paltan and the actor is said to be reportedly a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan based on poet Sahir Ludhianvi.