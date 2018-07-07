Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour faces backlash from US audiences after organizers goof up!

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and a few others from their team are touring across US and Canada. While that is a well-known fact, the performance event that was recently held in Vancouver, was obviously an overflowing show. But Gold Spade Entertainment that organized the event is now receiving flak from the audience for its major goof ups and mismanagement. One of them was when the tickets got double booked.

If reports are to be believed, Patron Perminder Chouhan, his friend Rahul Gill, Avtar S Virdi and many such audiences who had purchased the VVIP passes worth $5000 each, expressed their concerns in recent reports. Chouhan was one of the few ones who even alleged that he was thrown out of the event because his seats were occupied by someone else. He insisted on how the site double booked tickets and when he found another couple sitting on his seats, the security pushed him out of the event reportedly.

Furthermore, in a statement given by Chouhan in reports, he also mentioned that the organizers were around when this incident happened. But they didn’t come for help!

His friend Gill too complained in reports of double booking but received his seats after the couple who was sitting on his seats politely moved away. On the other hand, Avtar Virdi’s concerns were different. He felt cheated after the meet-and-greet session with the stars, as promised to him, failed to happen.

While the concerns and grievances of many such attendees were posted on the site of Gold Spade Entertainment, reports have it that the site instead of addressing it, was taken down.

On the other hand, elaborating on the grievance of Virdi, reports have it this VVIP attendee had to pay $2000 extra for a meet-and-greet session with the stars. But when they failed to abide by the promise, he hasn’t received a refund of the same.

Sahil Promotions, whose owner Bhavesh Patel’s father Babulal Patel revealed in reports that the meet-and-greet sessions indeed happened and they have photographs as an evidence of the same. He also agreed to the fact that Gold Spade mismanaged the event but was quick to add that if people were asked to leave, there could have been another reason.

Another company, Jordy Patel Events aka JA Events which too was partially the organizers of this tour maintained that the local organizers often over commit owing to the money involved but failed to abide by it.

As for Gold Spade Entertainment, they are yet to comment on the matter and as of now, their site is deactivated too.

