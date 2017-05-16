“Salman Khan’s character is childish in Tubelight,” says Kabir Khan at The Radio Song launch in Dubai

“Salman Khan’s character is childish in Tubelight,” says Kabir Khan at The Radio Song launch in Dubai

Salman Khan is keeping very busy with the shooting for his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai. A few days ago, Salman Khan kick started the second schedule in Dubai. Besides shooting for his next film, Salman Khan has also commenced the promotions of his upcoming film Tubelight.

On Tuesday evening, Salman Khan launched the very first song from Tubelight called ‘The Radio Song’. In a media and fan affair, Salman, his brother and co-star Sohail Khan and director Kabir Khan came together to release the song. While addressing the media, Kabir Khan gave a little insight about Salman’s character and the film. He said that his character is little childish who understands things a little late. Hence, they have named it Tubelight.

At the launch, Salman Khan looked handsome a dark blue shirt and black trousers. Talking about the song ‘The Radio Song’, Salman said that the song is about celebration. It is massive celebratory song which was shot with 1000 dancers. It will bring back those 60s era and give you retro feels.

Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. It is slated to release on June 25, 2017.

