Salman Khan’s Bharat shoot location CHANGED despite getting clearance from Court to travel abroad

Salman Khan’s Bharat has already gone on floors and is all set to release on Eid, 2019. We are waiting, waiting, waiting…as it is set to be the magnum opus of the year. Priyanka Chopra is the female lead of the film and has an equally important role as Khan! This film is very special as this is her comeback film and we all are very excited to finally see her in a Bollywood movie after years! While the initial plan to shoot the movie was in a variety of locations around globe including Poland, London, Malta, Oman, Abu Dhabi and Portugal but now this situation has changed because, Salman was found guilty in the Blackbuck Case and was arrested for the same. He got bail on April 7 but the court did not allow him to travel abroad without its permission. Following which, he is allowed by the Sessions Court to travel to United States, Canada and Nepal. So, this rules most locations out.

The team is now reworking on the locations and is considering places like Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai and would try clearance for Abu Dhabi soon. Stay tuned to know the exact locales where this magnum opus will be shot. Bharat is a movie which will be shot keeping in mind the rich tapestry of Indian culture and spans over seven decades. Talking about the movie the director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global.”

The movie clearly has larger than life imagery and striking visuals. Stay tuned to get more updates.

