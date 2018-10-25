Me Too: Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s debut Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala’s Vicky Sidana suspended

Salman Khan‘s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur is soon to make debut with Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala but the movie has garnered bad publicity already because its casting director Vicky Sidana has been accused of sexually harassing actress Kritika Sharma. She has also filed a FIR against him. The makers of the movie have released a statement claiming that they have suspended Sidana because they don’t want to work with proven sex offenders. Sidana was accused of forcing himself on the actress and sending lewd messages to her. He is no longer a part of this project until he is proven innocent.

It is interesting how the industry has taken up the cause of Me Too, very passionately. Film bodies have taken cognizance of all the offenders and are making sure an action is taken against them. Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane dissolved Phantom Productions following up on the molestation charges against Vikas Bahl. Hrithik Roshan refused to work with him and he was ousted from Ranveer Singh‘s 1983 too. A strict action is being taken against other offenders: Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan.

Let’s hope that this fire started by Tanushree Dutta gets its due credit and finally Me Too will be successful in India.

