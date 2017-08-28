Salman Khan wants his films to be remade and these are the ones

While many actors believe that some originals should remain untouched, we have superstar Salman Khan who has no qualms if his films are remade or even if another actor is playing his role. With the new version of his 90s comedy classic Judwaa slated to release next month, Salman also expressed his desire to see the remake of two of his other films – Love and Sooryavanshi.

The film titled Love featured Salman Khan opposite his film Phir Milenge’s director Revathy. As the name suggests, the romantic drama featured two lovers who reunite against all odds and fighting back all obstacles. Salman Khan recently stated that he can see Varun Dhawan doing a good job in a film like Love if it is to be remade in contemporary times. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan is also the leading man in Judwaa 2, which has him in a double role for the first time.

Yet another film that Salman Khan spoke about was Sooryavanshi that featured him opposite Amrita Singh [the former wife of Saif Ali Khan]. Even though the film failed miserably at the box office, Salman Khan believes it would work in today’s time. Adding that we should just tweak the story a bit, the actor mentioned that the film was way ahead of its time but now it will fly.

Salman Khan’s last film Tubelight failed to make a mark at the box office this year. As for his future projects, while there are reports about Salman prepping for Race 3, the actor will also revive his blockbuster franchise Dabangg with its third instalment all set to go on floor soon.