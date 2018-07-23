Salman Khan – Valmiki community controversy: Supreme Court to hear the actor’s plea on quashing of FIRs today

Superstar Salman Khan has been facing legal hassles since years and the same continues even today. However, this case is not about drinking and driving or blackbuck poaching but about derogatory remarks against a community. Besides him, his Garv co-actor Shilpa Shetty too is facing similar allegations which happened during the promotions of Tiger Zinda Hai. FIRs were filed against them in as many as six states. On June 23, that is today, the proceedings of the same will continue in Supreme Court today after Salman Khan sought the quashing of these FIRs.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan along with the team of Tiger Zinda Hai had attended a reality show which features Shilpa Shetty as one of the judges. One of their comments offended the Valmiki community who sought legal help after they found it objectionable. Followed by the incident, FIRs were registered against the actors across India including states like Rajasthan and Delhi. While the controversy died down soon, Salman Khan and his legal team later sought the quashing of these FIRs.

Now, on June 23, that is today, in a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, the hearing will be held wherein the court is expected to take the proceedings forward over Salman Khan’s plea. After Salman Khan moved the court for his plea, his lawyers also sought the court’s help requesting them to order the state governments as well as police departments to not register any more complaints on the case. Hence, in the previous hearing, the court had stayed all cases filed against the actor and had even asked the complainants to submit all the necessary documents regarding the case.

In an earlier complaint, the Valmiki community had even sought a ban on the release of Tiger Zinda Hai but that did not hamper the release of the film.