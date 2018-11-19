Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.11.2018 | 4:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Salman Khan takes charge of Suniel Shetty’s daughter

BySubhash K. Jha

Actor Suneil Shetty’s son Aahan is all set to be launched by producer Sajid Nadiadwala in a film to be directed by Milan Luthria. Suniel’s daughter Aathiya was launched three years ago in a disastrous remake of Subhash Ghai’s Hero which Salman Khan had co-produced. Ever since then Aathiya has been trying to find her bearings in the cinematic hierarchy.

Salman Khan takes charge of Suniel Shetty’s daughter

Aathia needn’t worry any more. Salman has taken on himself to find another plum project for Aathiya. According to source, Salman sees Aaithiya’s career as his responsibility. “Bhai had made a promise to Aditya Pancholi and Suniel Shetty to launch their progenies Sooraj and Aathiya which he did in Hero. The matter should have ended there. But since Hero didn’t work Bhai is now looking at another project for Aathiya. Sooraj is being re-launched in a musical-action film co-starring Katrina’s sister Isabelle.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan POSTPONES Dabangg 3 to 2020?

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 12: Shivashish Mishra OPENS up on…

Box Office: Thugs Of Hindostan Day 11 in…

Box Office: Badhaai Ho continues its victory…

Box Office: Thugs Of Hindostan Day 10 in…

Box Office: Miracles never cease in…

Salman Khan gets INJURED while shooting…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification