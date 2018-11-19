Salman Khan takes charge of Suniel Shetty’s daughter

Actor Suneil Shetty’s son Aahan is all set to be launched by producer Sajid Nadiadwala in a film to be directed by Milan Luthria. Suniel’s daughter Aathiya was launched three years ago in a disastrous remake of Subhash Ghai’s Hero which Salman Khan had co-produced. Ever since then Aathiya has been trying to find her bearings in the cinematic hierarchy.

Aathia needn’t worry any more. Salman has taken on himself to find another plum project for Aathiya. According to source, Salman sees Aaithiya’s career as his responsibility. “Bhai had made a promise to Aditya Pancholi and Suniel Shetty to launch their progenies Sooraj and Aathiya which he did in Hero. The matter should have ended there. But since Hero didn’t work Bhai is now looking at another project for Aathiya. Sooraj is being re-launched in a musical-action film co-starring Katrina’s sister Isabelle.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan POSTPONES Dabangg 3 to 2020?