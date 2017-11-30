Salman Khan speaks up on Padmavati controversy and how Sanjay Leela Bhansali offended him at HT Leadership Summit 2017

After making an appearance at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017, Salman Khan appeared on the special panel at the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The actor talked about everything from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Padmavati controversy, his career, cases, flops and hits and more.

Salman Khan, who is suffering from a throat infection, said that he had already made his commitment to appear on the panel so he came. Reciting his dialogue from Wanted, he said, “In Wanted, I had a dialogue, ‘Ek baar jo commitment kardi, phir maine apne aap ki bhi nahin sunta.’ Therefore, I had to turn up in this condition.”

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali is embroiled in a spate of controversy with Padmavati, Salman Khan had come out in support of him previously. Once again, speaking about the on-going controversy and threats made against the filmmaker and Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan said, “The Supreme Court and CBFC should take the decision and once SC says something, everyone should respect it. I’ve been respecting it for the past 25 years.”

Taking a jibe at the protestors without mentioning them who are offended due to Padmavati promo and songs, Salman Khan said, “I don’t know about everyone but he (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has definitely offended me. I gave him two hits but then he took Shah Rukh Khan in his next film.”

Salman Khan further talked about whether people benefit from any film’s controversy. Salman said, “I don’t know about profit but there is definitely loss. Business gets into loss. If the film is in news, the audience won’t go to the theatre. This scares the theatre owners as well.”

This afternoon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi met with a parliamentary panel on IT to discuss the on-going controversy surrounding the film. Padmavati, which was earlier supposed to release on December 1, stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film’s release has been delayed but a final date is yet to be locked.