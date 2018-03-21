Salman Khan, Sohail Khan upset with Ekta Kapoor for ‘Mental’ title

The Khan brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are unhappy over the way Ekta Kapoor has appropriated the ‘Mental’ title from them, to suit her purposes. For those who have been too busy to notice, recently Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji launched a film called Mental Hai Kya featuring Kangana Ranaut in the title role.

This did not go down well Salman and Sohail. Says a source very close to the Khans, “The title Mental was with Salman and Sohail for the longest time. In fact the Sohail-directed Jai Ho in 2014 starring Salman was originally to be titled Mental, and for a very long time Kabir Khan was toying with the idea of naming Tubelight as ‘Mental’. Now before they could use the title, Ekta Kapoor has gone and announced her film Mental Hai Kya. That move has stolen the thunder from the Khans’ intended title. The least Ekta could’ve done was to ask Salman or Sohail for the title. They would’ve been given it to her.”

When I asked Sohail about the ‘Mental’ state all he would say is, “No, we haven’t given Ekta the title Mental. She hasn’t even asked us.”

