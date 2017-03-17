Salman Khan to shoot with wolves for Tiger Zinda Hai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Salman Khan

Yash Raj Films is going more than the extra mile to ensure that their forthcoming spy drama, Tiger Zinda Hai, matches up to the international standards of action. And fans are in for a delight! Salman Khan will be seen with a pack of Wolves in a high octane action scene in YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai in the snow laden forests of Austria.

We already know that a Hollywood stunt and action crew lead by Tom Struthers will work alongside director Ali Abbas Zafar and his team for the film. The team began filming in Austria with a song and it will be followed by this amazing action sequence.

The international action crew is taking all cautionary measures to ensure that the wolves are well taken care of by their trainer who has been working with the team for several days now and the action sequence will follow all the necessary guidelines.

