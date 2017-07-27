Salman Khan to shoot for Bigg Boss Promo and here’s something new about the show

From Tiger Zinda Hai to Remo’s dance drama, even though Salman Khan may have jam packed film commitments, the actor always takes time out for one of the longest running reality shows ‘Bigg Boss’. Entering its eleventh season, Salman is now gearing up to shoot for the promo of the show but not many details have been revealed about it.

While the makers of the show have always ensured of creating something different for the promo, it needs to be seen what will be the new theme this year. The said promo will be shot on Sunday for which Salman Khan is especially flying down from Morocco where he is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also being said that the makers have decided to prepone the season this year wherein it will go on air in September instead of October.

In the earlier reason, Bigg Boss saw a mix of celebrities and laymen being contestants and this time around too, a similar trend will be maintained but with a twist. Reportedly, in order to add spice and controversies, the eleventh season will also have contestants who are real life family members- from sharing parent-child to sibling relation, these members will come together so that they can dig out details on each other’s past to add to the conflict.

Previous season saw Salman Khan in an angry outburst distancing himself from the show owing to Swami Om’s antics. Now, however, it is time for Salman Khan fans to rejoice as the actor will be a part of yet another season once again. Readers may be aware that the superstar has been hosting Bigg Boss for about six years.

As for his films, besides the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai where he will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan will be paired along with Jacqueline Fernandez in Remo’s next.