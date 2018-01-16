Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.01.2018 | 9:14 PM IST

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty summoned by the court for using derogatory remarks

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Salman Khan is already facing legal hassles and death threats, the superstar has been dragged into a new controversy recently. Along with him, yet another star who is facing similar legal action is Shilpa Shetty. The two Bollywood celebs were recently summoned by the court for using the word ‘bhangi’ on different occasions thereby alleging that they offended the sentiments of the Valmiki community.

Salman Khan had reportedly used the word ‘bhangi’ recently during the promotions of his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai. While we are yet to receive more details on when the actor used it, Shilpa Shetty too had used the word to describe how she looks at home on a public platform. Owing to the same, a complaint has been lodged against the two actors. From what we hear, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes [NCSC] apparently received a letter from the former chairman of Delhi Commission for Safai Karamchari Harnam Singh in the matter.

It has been learnt that, after receiving the said complaint the NCSC even went on to seek a response not just from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry but also from police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai.

Besides the two actors, yet another person who has been allegedly embroiled in the controversy is film analyst Komal Nahta who too has been summoned by the court.

