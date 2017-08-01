Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2017 | 10:33 AM IST

Salman Khan to set the stage on fire with THIS HEROINE at the upcoming Da-Bang tour

After having successfully done the ‘Da-Bang’ tour in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, the whole team is now all set to rock UK. Salman Khan has already started prepping up incessantly for the same. Joining him in the tour will be the gorgeous beauties Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah alongwith Prabhu Dheva and the singer cum composer Badshah. The said tour is scheduled to take place in September this year.

This time round, while the ‘newcomers’ include Jacqueline Fernandez, Sooraj Pancholi and singer Kamaal Khan; on the other hand, Bipasha Basu will be no longer part of the tour. At the behest of the organisers, Jacqueline Fernandez agreed to share the stage with Salman. Reports state that the said concerts would be held on September 16 and 17 at the Barclaycard arena in Birmingham and the famous O2 in London.

Readers may recall that, while Salman Khan had done the smash hit film  Kick with Jacqueline Fernandez earlier, the duo have now signed up by Remo D’Souza for his upcoming film.

