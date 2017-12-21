Salman Khan to set up drop box for scripts at his production house office

Salman Khan may be gearing up for his next release Tiger Zinda Hai that is just a couple of days away from hitting screens, but the actor who is known to have a heart of gold we hear has come up with yet another idea to help people looking for work.

After trying various campaigns to give those wanting a job an opportunity with his foundation Being Human, Salman Khan we hear has now decided to set up a drop box at the Bandra office of his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF). The said drop box will apparently welcome inputs in terms of scripts or even unique story ideas from content writers and directors alike. Once in, the team at SKF will go through the ideas and take a final call.

Confirming the same, a source close to SKF stated that Salman Khan understands the importance of other mediums apart from films. And the drop box is meant not only to generate employment for those who deserve it but also to help develop ideas that look into other avenues for his production house.

Talking about his new initiative to a popular daily tabloid Salman Khan stated that while the team at SKF are looking into hiring new talent actively, the drop box is meant to generate employment for talented people, and give them an opportunity to make it big.

As for Salman Khan’s celluloid outing, the actor’s next release Tiger Zinda Hai that sees him teaming up with his Ek Tha Tiger co-star Katrina Kaif and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is slated to hit screens tomorrow.