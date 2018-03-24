Bollywood Hungama
Salman Khan sends help to Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal, makes sure she is okay (watch video)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is in news, thanks to the number of movies he is part of like Race 3, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3. Not so long ago, rather disturbing news of his old film Veergati’s co-star Pooja Dadwal came to light. Pooja is suffering chronically with Tuberculosis and asked Salman for help. She also is penniless as her close family has abandoned her. Pooja said that she learned six months ago that she had TB. She tried to contact Salman Khan for help and even sent him a video message. Well, he has finally sent his team to do the needful and even assured us that she would be okay.

Salman Khan sends help to Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal, makes sure she is okay (watch video)

Salman Khan is in Pune for Da-Bang Reloaded tour with Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, among others. Addressing a press conference, he said that help has already reached her. He said, “She is not my co-star but Atul’s co-star. It’s very sad… I didn’t know about this. But our team has got in touch with her. She will be okay.” Now its not surprising that the actor enjoys such popular support from his fans. He is known to do philanthropy work through his NGO Being Human which also covers health care. We wish speedy recovery to Pooja and hope that he gets rehabilited soon.

Pooja’s condition is critical and she has been admitted in Shivri hospital. Prior to this, she had been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. She even confessed that she has no money and dependent on others for even a cup of tea. Her family (husband and in laws) abandoned her after learning about her grave condition six months ago.

