Salman Khan to be seen with both the avatars of Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s next?

Whatever the ups and downs in their personal equation, there is no doubt that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are willing to go out on a limb for one another. Last year Shah Rukh made a guest appearance as a magician in the Salman starrer Tubelight. Now it is Salman’s turn to reciprocate. He will be seen making a cameo appearance in the new untitled Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Aanand L Rai.

Says a source close to the development, “Salman Khan will make an appearance at a very crucial point in the plot. He will be seen with both the avatars of Shah Rukh.”

For those who came in late, Shah Rukh Khan has a double role in Aanand L Rai’s film, one of them as a dwarf. Not only that, Salman Khan will be actively promoting Aanand Rai’s film.

After the debacle of his last film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan needs all the help he can get from friends.