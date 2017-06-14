Salman Khan reveals Arbaaz Khan won’t be directing Dabangg 3

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are currently on the promotional spree for their upcoming film Tubelight. As the promotions are on in full swing, Salman Khan as always has made some interesting revelations about his upcoming projects including Dabangg 3.

We all know that Salman Khan’s quirky character Chulbul Pandey had become an overnight sensation when the first part released. Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan. Both the films were co-produced by Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. As the third film is on the way, speculations were rife that Arbaaz was to direct the third instalment too.

But, it seems like Arbaaz Khan is not interested in directing the project at all. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Salman Khan revealed that Arbaaz won’t be directing it and they will find another good director for it. The reason being he is not patient enough unlike his brother Sohail Khan. “Since Arbaaz doesn’t want to direct, I would say that Sohail is a better director because he is more patient and with Sohail, you can improvise on things. But in a similar situation, Arbaaz gets panicked and his blood pressure starts to fluctuate. Now, we are going to start Dabangg 3, so he (Arbaaz) told me ‘Very good, but I am not going to direct it and I am only producing it’. So I said, Very good! We will find a good director for that”, he added.

Speaking about his upcoming film Tubelight and the Indo-China war backdrop, Salman Khan added, “We have just used it as a backdrop. In this film, we have shown that war should end as soon as possible so that soldiers from both countries could return to their homes because whenever war happens, soldiers on both sides die and their kids or parents live their whole life without them.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is releasing on June 23.