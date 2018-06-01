Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.06.2018 | 4:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Salman Khan – Remo Dsouza dance film back on track; to go on floors in 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Even before Race 3 was announced, Remo D’Souza had announced a film with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. The most intriguing part of the said film was that Salman would be essaying the role of a dancer. But before there were more details on that front, the film was speculated to have been shelved. Followed by the same, the announcement of Race 3 with the same cast and director only added to the speculations. But now Salman Khan has confirmed that this film is indeed happening and was only pushed further for a reason.

Salman Khan – Remo Dsouza dance film back on track; to go on floors in 2019

In recent reports, Salman Khan revealed that an injury he suffered whilst training for the dance film was the recent behind the film being put on the backburner. The superstar further went on to elaborate on it adding that unlike what Remo says that everybody can dance, Salman maintained that he messed up his shoulder in the process of learning dance for the film. So they decided to keep the film, which was tentatively titled Dancing Dad, on hold. However, the superstar was also quick to mention that the film will indeed happen once he wraps up his current commitments.

Salman Khan, in the same reports, also spoke about his other films in the pipeline. He mentioned that he will kick off this dance film before Kick 2. For the uninitiated, Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier mentioned that the sequel to his action directorial is indeed happening. However, Salman was quoted in current reports stating that the script of Kick 2 is still in process.

On the other hand, his next film with Remo will not be happening immediately after Race 3. Post the release of this action thriller, Salman will completely focus on Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Starring Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady, it is a remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father. Besides this, the superstar Khan will also kick off Dabangg 3 which has been in news for quite some time now. It is reportedly being directed by Prabhu Deva this time.

Coming back to the dance film Dancing Dad, Salman Khan has asserted that he will now be training for it extensively. It is expected to go on floor next year.

Also ReadDOUBLE TREAT! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to come together this Eid

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

DOUBLE TREAT! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan…

Loveratri in Trouble! Former VHP member…

Salman Khan introduces his new discovery -…

Salman Khan to be seen in double role in…

Salman Khan’s response to Race 3 trolls at…

Dus Ka Dum 3 launch: Salman Khan wants Shah…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification