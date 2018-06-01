Salman Khan – Remo Dsouza dance film back on track; to go on floors in 2019

Even before Race 3 was announced, Remo D’Souza had announced a film with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. The most intriguing part of the said film was that Salman would be essaying the role of a dancer. But before there were more details on that front, the film was speculated to have been shelved. Followed by the same, the announcement of Race 3 with the same cast and director only added to the speculations. But now Salman Khan has confirmed that this film is indeed happening and was only pushed further for a reason.

In recent reports, Salman Khan revealed that an injury he suffered whilst training for the dance film was the recent behind the film being put on the backburner. The superstar further went on to elaborate on it adding that unlike what Remo says that everybody can dance, Salman maintained that he messed up his shoulder in the process of learning dance for the film. So they decided to keep the film, which was tentatively titled Dancing Dad, on hold. However, the superstar was also quick to mention that the film will indeed happen once he wraps up his current commitments.

Salman Khan, in the same reports, also spoke about his other films in the pipeline. He mentioned that he will kick off this dance film before Kick 2. For the uninitiated, Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier mentioned that the sequel to his action directorial is indeed happening. However, Salman was quoted in current reports stating that the script of Kick 2 is still in process.

On the other hand, his next film with Remo will not be happening immediately after Race 3. Post the release of this action thriller, Salman will completely focus on Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Starring Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady, it is a remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father. Besides this, the superstar Khan will also kick off Dabangg 3 which has been in news for quite some time now. It is reportedly being directed by Prabhu Deva this time.

Coming back to the dance film Dancing Dad, Salman Khan has asserted that he will now be training for it extensively. It is expected to go on floor next year.

