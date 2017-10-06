Salman Khan Productions to undergo a complete revamp

Don’t look. Salman Khan is changing. No longer willing to be just an iconic superstar, Bollywood’s most carefree and blasé Khan is gathering his wits for an unprecedented strike. No longer willing to please family and friends at the cost of his professionalism, Salman Khan and by extension Salman Khan Films have decided to mend their ways.

“Salman won’t be driven by emotions in his work-place. No more doing films for family, unless the project is driven by a high level of professionalism. Dabangg 3 will happen for producer (brother) Arbaaz Khan. But Salman has decided to pass on the directorial baton of Dabangg 3 from Arbaaz to Prabhu Dheva. Though Salman has agreed to launch his brother-in-law Aayush, his film will be directed by one of Salman’s high-profile director-friends, either Ali Abbas Zafar or Kabir Khan.”

In the meanwhile heads have begun to roll at Salman Khan Films. Earlier this year, Salman’s long-standing powerful business manager Reshma Shetty (she was said to have such influence on Salman’s career decision that producers would approach Salman only through her) was given marching orders. Now in a swift and surprising move, it is Amar Butala the CEO of Salman Khan Films, who has been relieved of his duties.

Sources close to Salman Khan say more heads will roll in the coming months. “2018 is Salman’s year of reckoning. He will recruit fresh professionals to look after his work, announce new films with directors who he has not worked with or directors whom he has fallen out with, among them Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 2018 will also see Salman taking a call on his wish to be a father. He has been telling his close friends he wants to adopt a child,” informs a close friend.