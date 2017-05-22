Salman Khan pays tribute to Raj Kapoor in Tubelight

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Salman Khan pays tribute to Raj Kapoor in Tubelight

While everybody is talking about the close resemblance between Salman Khan’s new film Tubelight and a 2015 Hollywood war epic Little Boy, the one glaring kinship to greatness that everyone seems to be missing has to do with Raj Kapoor rather than the little-seen Hollywood film which the film adapts.

In almost every gesture in the teaser and the newly-released song Sajan radio bajaiyo Salman pays a tribute to Raj Kapoor’s Eternal Tramp image in the classics Awara and Sree 420.

Tubelight director Kabir Khan doesn’t deny the resemblance between Salman in Tubelight and Raj Kapoor in Awara and Sree 420.

An ardent Raj Kapoor fan Kabir has constructed Salman’s on-screen persona in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now Tubelight to echo the sweet guileless innocence of Raj Kapoor in his most famous roles.

Kabir and Salman will probably extend the Raj Kapoor influence into a third film to complete a trilogy.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

WATCH MS Dhoni learns Lungi Dance, not from Shah Rukh Khan but from Prabhu Dheva

WATCH: MS Dhoni learns Lungi Dance, not from Shah…

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra joins hands with KriArj Entertainment for next

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra joins hands with KriArj…

WHAT Priyanka Chopra’s bikini shots in Baywatch getting chopped off in India

WHAT? Priyanka Chopra’s bikini shots in Baywatch…

This is what Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone said to the new Rambo Tiger Shroff

This is what Hollywood superstar Sylvester…

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to real Airlift hero Mathunny Mathews who recently passed away

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to real Airlift hero…

Zee Studios collaborates with Sunny Deol to launch Karan Deol

Zee Studios collaborates with Sunny Deol to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification