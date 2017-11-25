Salman Khan no longer part of No Entry sequel?

Back in 2005, we saw the release of the Anees Bazmee directed film No Entry. Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, the comic caper received a good response from the audience. Ever since then, there have been multiple reports about a sequel to the film being made. However, now over a decade on, there has been no progress on the same, with the reason being that Salman Khan has not really given a clear picture whether he would want be part of the sequel or not.

But now we hear that the makers of the No Entry sequel that is being titled No Entry Mein Entry have decided on going ahead with the film without Salman Khan. If what we hear is true, then the makers of the sequel will apparently be commencing work on No Entry Mein Entry that will feature only Anil Kapoor returning from original cast of the first film.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that, joining the cast of No Entry Mein Entry will be none other than Anil Kapoor’s nephew Arjun Kapoor, who incidentally shared screen space with Anil in the film Mubarakan which was also directed by Anees Bazmee. As of now, an official announcement on the same is awaited.