Salman Khan has a MESSAGE for all the illegal racers. Here it is.

Recently, Salman Khan addressed a media meet on the occasion of the launch of his Being Human’s much awaited bicycle rage. Being an event in which superstar Salman Khan was the centre of attraction, it was a given that the auditorium had to be jam packed with many media personnels.

Since the event was about cycles, one journalist asked Salman Khan about the menace of illegal racers who prevail in the city. To which, Salman Khan said, “Motorcycles are really dangerous (wrt illegal racing). I see a lot of such people racing recklessly on the highway near Filmcity. I had lost a friend of mine near Bandra Reclamation during one such race. I am against such races. If one has to race, let them go and do so on a race track. Don’t bet and race on the main road and put not just yourself in danger, but also the innocent people around”.

On the films’ front, Salman Khan will be soon seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai.