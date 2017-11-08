Salman Khan does a meeting with Prabhu Dheva and Arbaaz Khan for Dabangg 3

Bollywood Hungama
Earlier this week, Sonakshi Sinha clarified about the rumours of her not being a part of Dabangg 3 as she went on to assert that she is indeed a part of the third film in the franchise. Followed by that, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan [producer of Dabangg] and the director to be of Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva recently decided to have a meeting together further fueling up reports about the film going on floor.

On Monday evening, media reports were abuzz with pictures of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Dheva being spotted together at the Khan’s office in Bandra, suburban Mumbai. This further resulted in speculations about the meeting being related to Dabangg 3. In fact, Arbaaz Khan too reportedly spoke about the film wherein he not only reminded everyone of the announcement made about Prabhu Dheva directing the third instalment of Dabangg but also asserted that they had indeed met to discuss work. Now, we also hear that the film is expected to kick off early next year.

While the earlier two instalments had seen two directors Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan handling the reigns, Prabhu Dheva had earlier directed Salman Khan in the blockbuster Wanted. Along with Salman Khan’s return as Chulbul Pandey, Dabangg 3 will also feature elements of Salman’s character’s past. The film may also star Dimple Kapadia as Salman’s mother and Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Salman Khan’s wife.

