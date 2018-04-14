Salman Khan to launch Zaheer Iqbal in association with Mubarakan producers?

Remember the film Mubarakan that featured Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles? Well, now we hear that the makers of the film that turned out to be a runaway success at the box office are all set on producing their next venture. If that wasn’t enough we hear that the makers of Mubarakan, Ashwini Varde and Murad Khetani will be collaborating with none other than Salman Khan for the film which will launch a new face.

Talking about the same, a source close to the developments say, “Ashwin and Murad Khetani are all set on launching Zaheer Iqbal in their film. The script of the same is ready and they are looking at making an announcement of the same soon.” Further talking about Salman Khan’s involvement in the film, the source adds, “Salman Khan had promised that he would launch Zaheer and keeping true to his word, he will be joining the film in the role of a co-producer with his banner Salman Khan Films.”

While currently an official announcement of the film is awaited, we hear that Zaheer Iqbal or Zaheer Ratansi, is the son of a prominent jeweller. Though the launch vehicle of the young actor is yet to be titled, it is also learnt that the lad isn’t a new name on the Bollywood circuit. In fact, rumours also state that Zaheer who was previous dating Deeksha Seth who featured in the film Lekar Hum Deewaana Dil is currently dating Sana Saeed.

