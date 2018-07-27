Salman Khan to launch Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan

Salman Khan is a designated Godfather for all the aspiring kids on the block. After launching Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma, among others, now he is set to launch good friend and old co-star Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan in his next film. The movie will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and Salman Khan will co-produce it under his own banner. The makers are yet to decide when the movie will go on floors but it will happen soon. There is a lot of hype around Pranutan because there are parallels drawn between her and her famous grandmother Nutan. Recently, there were some pictures of her floating around on the internet where she looked pretty similar to the legendary actress Nutan. It was announced then that she was looking to make her acting debut and was in the search of a good filmmaker to launch her.

Since Salman has taken it upon himself to give her a big ticket Bollywood debut, we are hoping that she manages to impress masses and critics with this movie. Salman and Mohnish have delivered some blockbusters in the 90s like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya …and therefore their association is old and strong. It is, therefore, natural that he has shown interest in his daughter’s career.

Salman, on professional front, is gearing up for Bharat. Priyanka Chopra was supposed to star opposite him but the recent development suggests that she has opted out of the project and the makers are in the search of a new leading lady for Khan. Stay tuned to know who bags the project and also get updated about Pranutan’s film.

Also Read: ‘Bhai’ Ho To Aisa: Salman Khan is a habitual mento