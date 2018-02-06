Salman Khan to launch Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif opposite Sooraj Pancholi, film to be directed by Stanley D’Costa

I ‘kid’ you not! Katrina Kaif’s kid-sister Isabelle Kaif who has been seen accompanying her star-sister at various dos in Bollywood, is all set to be launched as a heroine opposite Sooraj Pancholi who has been struggling to make his presence felt ever since his disastrous debut in the Nikhil Advani-directed remake of Subhash Ghai’s Hero.

It is no coincidence that Sooraj is a Salman Khan protégé, and that he will be taking a belated stab at stardom with another Salman protégée Katrina’s sister. The project which will introduce the junior Kaif sister to Hindi audiences has Salman’s full backing and blessing, though he won’t be officially producing it.

The Isabelle-Sooraj starrer will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T Series. Says a source close to the development, “Salman has been concerned about the lack of progress in both Isabelle and Sooraj’s careers. Both the wannabe stars mentored by Salman have been waiting in the fringes for several years. Now when after years of persuasion by producer Bhushan Kumar , Salman is finally working with T Series in the film Bharat (co-produced by Bhushan and Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri), Salman decided to (Isa)belle the act.”

Apparently Salman “suggested” to Bhushan that he should re-launch Sooraj and Isabelle in a film together. “And we all know what Salman’s ‘suggestion’ means. No producer would say no to Salman. Bhushan readily agreed to produce the Sooraj-Isabelle project which will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s assistant Stanley D’Costa,” says a source close to the development.

Remo is currently directing Salman in Race 3. The untitled Isabelle-Sooraj project will take off in the second-half of this year. Salman will be on board in some official capacity, not yet decided.

Interestingly Isabelle Kaif made her film debut in a warm-hearted amiable Indo-Canadian rom-com Dr Cabbie in 2014 where she had a supporting role opposite the very talented Indo-Canadian actor Vinay Virmani. Salman mentored both Vinay Virmani and Isabelle Kaif during the making and release of Dr Cabbie.

Now he will take his commitment to looking after Katrina Kaif’s family one step ahead.