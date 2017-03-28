Salman Khan to launch Asha Parekh’s biography ‘The Hit Girl’

Many celebrities have been penning down their biographies to give an insight into their lives to the fans. Joining the bandwagon of books is none other than veteran actress Asha Parekh. The actress’ biography, written by filmmaker-critic Khalid Mohammed, is titled ‘The Hit Girl’ which will be launched at a suburban hotel on April 10.

And guess what? Salman Khan will be launching Asha Parekh’s biography at a suburban hotel in Mumbai on April 10. It’s a known fact that Asha Parekh and Salman Khan’s family are very close. She happens to be a close friend of his mother Salma Khan. And it has been also learned that because of the emotional connect, Salman has also written the foreword for her book.

When filmmaker-critic Khalid Mohamed asked Salman Khan to write the foreword, he immediately agreed to do it. He took about a fortnight to come with a clean and pure copy of it. He remarked it as ‘Salman, dil se’ where he pens down his thoughts about the book and Asha Parekh’s long lasting career in the industry.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently in Austria shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar‘s Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif.