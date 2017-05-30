Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to sparkle at IIFA Press Conference on June 1

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be the star attraction at the first official press conference of IIFA New York. The press conference will be held in a five star hotel in Mumbai on June 1. Alia Bhatt will be another big attraction of this press conference. The press conference will also be graced by some other Bollywood celebrities along with the Wizcraft bosses, the company that has been doing the pioneering job of taking the Indian cinema all across the globe.

IIFA 2017 will be held in New York on July 14 and 15. Some of the biggest celebrities from the world of entertainment will be causing a big splash in USA this year. IIFA was held in Tampa Bay in 2014 and was also graced by the likes of Hollywood stalwarts John Travolta and Kevin Spacey. It remains to be seen what aces will be unveiled at IIFA New York this year.