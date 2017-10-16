Salman Khan and Karan Johar had a fall-out and this is the reason…

It’s over…Or did it ever begin, in the first place? Karan Johar’s friendship with Salman Khan seemed doomed from the start. Salman did make a guest appearance in Karan’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But thereafter, as Karan’s proximity to Shah Rukh Khan became apparent to the entire world, Salman automatically gravitated away from all things ‘KJo’

For many years the two never crossed paths. But in recent years, Karan Johar was seen earnestly wooing Salman Khan. Two years ago Karan offered Salman the film Shuddhi on his (Salman’s) terms. While Karan crossed his fingers and waited for Salman’s yes to the project, the superstar simply procrastinated.

A friend of Salman Khan reveals, “Salman never had any intention of doing Shuddhi. He just kept Karan dangling on for God knows what reason. But when he was with us friends, he very clearly and not so politely told us he would never work with Karan Johar.”

Then came the announcement about Karan and Salman getting together with Akshay Kumar for a historical Battle Of Saragarhi. This time the prospects of Karan Johar getting Salman Khan on board seemed bright because Karan dangled that extra temptation of launching Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush in a Dharma Production.

Then something went horribly wrong.

“We don’t know what happened. But Karan Johar backed out of his commitment to launch Aayush leaving Salman livid. He immediately opted out of Battle Of Saragarhi which will now be co-produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar. The only reason Salman agreed to join hands with Karan Johar was Aayush’s launch. When Karan opted out of that commitment Salman saw no reason to stick to his commitment,” reveals a source in the know.

Aayush Sharma will now be launched by Salman Khan Films. This development leaves the Salman-Karan Johar equation where it had been abandoned. It is unlikely that Salman will ever work in a Dharma Production again.