Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite for the third time in Kick 2?

Back in 2014, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez came together for the first time and gave blockbuster with Kick. Ever since Kick 2 announcement was made, rumours have been rife that Salman Khan would be returning without Jacqueline Fernandez. But, recently, Sajid Nadiadwala put all rumours to rest and reportedly confirmed that the actress will be a part of Kick 2.

Recently, the producer spoke to a leading daily that he is currently writing the script for a year now. As the producer was busy with different films, the writing took some time. He is planning to restart the writing process and the film should roll out next year.

Speaking about Jacqueline Fernandez, Sajid Nadiadwala simply said that Salman Khan was joking when he said that Jacqueline would be replaced. Sajid further added that Jacqueline there in his script in whatever he is currently writing. But, it is too early to talk about it. He did say that film will release during Christmas 2019.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez wrapped up Bangkok schedule of Race 3. This is their second collaboration since Kick. The film is set to hit the screens this Eid.