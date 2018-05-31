Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.05.2018 | 6:08 PM IST

Salman Khan introduces his new discovery – Zaheer Iqbal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has a keen eye for talent. And when he spots genuine talent, nothing can stop him from bringing that talent into the public eye. The big news right now is that Salman is launching a handsome and talented newcomer in the film industry – Zaheer Iqbal. Zaheer doesn’t hail from a film family but his father and Salman have known each other for years. Salman spotted Zaheer at his sister’s wedding function doing a stage performance. He was so impressed with his act that he decided then and there that he would launch this terrific performer into the movies.

Salman Khan introduces his new discovery - Zaheer Iqbal

Now, the wait has ended as Salman Khan gets ready to launch him into the world of glamour and glitter. His production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films) is producing the film along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. The film, yet untitled, will go on floors in September this year and is being directed by the highly acclaimed Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame. The film is a love story set in Kashmir. The leading lady opposite him will also be a new face and will be finalized in the next few days.

Salman Khan has been personally supervising the training that Zaheer is undergoing for the last few months. In fact, he’s even named him ‘Zahero’. A proud Salman says, “Zaheer is made for the movies. He is a fantastic actor and a born star.”

Salman Khan introduces his new discovery - Zaheer Iqbal

The film’s producers are tremendously confident of the young actor. “Zaheer has an incredible presence in front of the camera,” promises Murad Khetani. “Zaheer’s greatest asset is his honesty towards the craft,” adds Ashwin Varde.

The film’s director Nitin Kakkar is excited about the journey ahead. “Zaheer’s level of commitment towards his work is great. He will go a very long way,” he says.

With such a beginning and the blessings of Salman Khan, Zaheer Iqbal’s journey into Bollywood has already started on a smashing note.

Also Read: Salman Khan to launch Zaheer Iqbal in association with Mubarakan producers?

