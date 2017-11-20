Salman Khan is the guest of honour at IFFI closing ceremony

Just earlier we had reported that Shah Rukh Khan was a part of the opening ceremony of the 48th edition of International Film Festival of India and now yet another Khan will be a part of the festival. Salman Khan will be a part of the IFFI closing ceremony as the chief guest of honour.

Amidst the line-up of some of the popular A-listers, the superstar too will be a part of the festival and he will be accompanied by a child artiste too. Matin Rey Tangu, who gained fame with his debut Tubelight, too will grace the closing ceremony along with Salman Khan. Furthermore, recent reports state that a special activity is being planned with the actor too. However, the details of the same are being kept under wraps.

Talking about it, Salman Khan appreciated the festival’s line-up and also spoke about how he is looking forward to the festival. The actor also expressed his excitement of meeting some great names associated with cinema saying, “The Festival has a fantastic line-up this year and I look forward to attending the closing ceremony and meeting some of the best names in cinema from across the world.”

As for the festival itself, IFFI will kick off in the beachy state of Goa on November 28.