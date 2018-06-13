Salman Khan to give voice-over for Aayush Sharma’s Loveratri

Salman Khan Films is all set to deliver dual treats this year, with two festive releases. While Salman Khan starrer Race 3 will be releasing on the auspicious occasion of Eid, his next production under the banner of Salman Khan films, Loveratri will release in theatres in time for Navratri.

The teaser of Loveratri which will give us an insight into the storyline of the film will have superstar Salman’s voice-over introducing the plot, narrating the love story. Salman has lent his voice for the teaser of the film which stars debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles.

His iconic baritone will be seen setting the pace for the love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri. Leaving no stone unturned for every project, Salman has ensured to give the teaser his unparalleled touch. Loveratri revolves around the love story between Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

To get into the skin of their character, Aayush and Warina indulged in hardcore practice sessions for Garba. Shot in London and outskirts of Gujarat, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film.‘Loveratri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

