Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.07.2017 | 9:04 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Salman Khan to fly to UK with Sonakshi Sinha and others for Da-bang tour

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Salman Khan to fly to UK with Sonakshi Sinha and others for Da-bang tour

Earlier we reported that Salman Khan received a fabulous response during his Da-bang tour this summer when he travelled across various cities. Now continuing with the same, the actor is all set to take off to UK and will be seen performing at various places across the country.

Accompanying him would be his favourite filmmaker Prabhu Dheva as well as his Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha who will be a part of the tour. Readers may be aware that the actress had earlier too been a part of the tour that happened in April despite the busy schedules of Noor promotions. And this time around too, she is all set to put up a glamorous act. Apart from their individual performances, audience will also watch out for the Dabangg pair Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reuniting on stage, like they did last time.

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu who was a part of the April tour across Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia, will not be a part of this one. Talking about the same, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan revealed some more details of the tour where he added that the tentative dates are said to be September 14-15 but the final dates will be locked once the actor returns from his vacation. However, it is confirmed that the tour will start in September.

As for his films, after Tubelight, Salman Khan has completed major schedules of his next, Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif. Besides this, the actor will also experiment with a dance film to be directed by Remo D’Souza in which Salman will play the father of a teenager.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: Tubelight Day 14 in overseas

Tubelight, Raees and Kaabil delivered huge…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan gifts Salman Khan a…

Box Office: Salman Khan’s Tubelight is the…

Box Office: Tubelight Day 13 in overseas

REVEALED: Here are the details of Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification