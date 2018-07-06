Bollywood Hungama
Salman Khan felicitated as global ambassador for peace in Washington DC

ByFaridoon Shahryar

Salman Khan was handed over the certificate of recognition for global ambassador for peace through entertainment and philanthropic work by the Capital Post and Capital Media group in Washington DC today July 5th.

Katrina Kaif was also given the certificate of recognition as a style icon by the same Media group. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva and Guru Randhawa attended a press conference in Washington DC for the Dabangg Reloaded concert tour.

The eagerly awaited concert is slated to be held in the magnificent Capital One Arena in Washington on July 6th.

Also Read: Salman Khan helps Diljit Dosanjh learn this brand new skill on Dus Ka Dum sets (watch video)

