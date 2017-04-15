Salman Khan donated Rs. 1 lakh to a mediaperson suffering from brain haemorrhage

We all know that the world is full of various kinds of people. While on one hand, there are people who will do charity and go on rooftops bragging and shouting about the same, on the other hand, there are others who help selflessly and won’t even utter a word about the same.

It’s no rocket science to decipher that Salman ‘Being Human’ Khan falls under the second category. There have been many examples in the past, where the needy and hopefuls have been helped by Salman Khan without anyone even knowing about the same. This time round, Salman Khan showed his ‘Good Samaritan’ side yet again by helping a news cameraman suffering from brain haemorrhage.

When the family members got to know that the amount needed for their son’s treatment is beyond their reach, as they had already spent more than Rs.5 lakhs for the treatment, they decided to approach Salman Khan. The superstar Khan, then, immediately asked his ‘Being Human’ Foundation to transfer an amount of Rs. 1 lakh to Lilavati Hospital for his treatment.

While Bollywood Hungama applauds Salman Khan for his selfless gesture, we also pray for the quick recovery of the aforesaid cameraman.

