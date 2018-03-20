Salman Khan devotee organizes a special screening of Tiger Zinda Hai in Pakistan despite the ban

We have heard of many cases where fans have gone to various lengths to showcase their fandom for a celebrity. In case of Salman Khan, we have seen the same a little too often. This time around a Pakistani fan went a step ahead and decided to even go against a national ban to fulfill his dream of watching Tiger Zinda Hai.

This Salman Khan fan or rather a devotee from Pakistan, who prefers to be anonymous, had booked an entire theatre on March 17 to hold a special screening of Tiger Zinda Hai. While he prefers to be unnamed owing to his safety, we hear that this fan went to the extent of buying the digital rights of the film. Held in the outskirts of Lahore, the film screening is said to have been attended by his family, friends and some co-fans of Salman Khan.

If reports are to be believed, an attendee was all praises for the film. He asserted that Tiger Zinda Hai speaks of a renewed brotherhood between India and Pakistan. While he did confirm that the ban persists in the country, he added that he believed that the film only discusses about brotherhood between the two countries.

For the uninitiated, Tiger Zinda Hai was banned in Pakistan by its censor board. They believed that the film portrayed the Pakistani government and its military officials in a bad light. On the other hand, the attendee reportedly described about how much they enjoyed the film. He apparently also revealed that the fans along with him were hooting and shouting during the Salman scenes. In fact, we hear that the fan took the efforts to holding up this screening by using USB in a digital projector. He also reportedly confirmed that the fan had to pay a hefty price to purchase the digital rights of Tiger Zinda Hai.

According to what attendee stated in reports, the special screening was supposed to be a strictly private affair. Initially, they only had planned to hold the same within the house of the fan who bought the rights. However, the number of people expressing their wish to see the film increased by leaps and bounds. Hence they decided that only a theatre would be able to hold that many fans.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is yet to speak up on the craze he enjoys in Pakistan. However, his writer father Salim Khan expressed his excitement over the kind of stardom his son enjoys. He described this as a wonderful gesture adding that the countries should screen each other’s work. He, however, also agreed to the fact that it will happen only when the situation between them will improve.

