When Salman Khan couldn’t stop talking about Sridevi

Though we haven’t seen her on the big screen very often, undoubtedly Sridevi is the first Indian female superstar not just in Bollywood but in regional cinema too. During a recent awards gala when the actress was asked to come on stage, she was accompanied by none other than the Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan who couldn’t stop gushing about the actress’ achievements.

Salman Khan floored the actress at Zee Cine Awards 2017 and surprised her by saluting her work. When host Manish Paul addressed Salman Khan as the ‘Star of the Millennium’, the superstar Khan very humbly shifted the attention towards his co-actor and superstar Sridevi by giving her an incredible salute to Sridevi.

Salman Khan said, “Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay (Kumar), and I have all done many films. Aamir may have done about 50 films – as he does only one film per year; Shah Rukh may have done more than 100 films. Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But amidst us stands a legend who has done over 300 films in different languages. She can be a mother; she can be a child, a singer, dancer and even a Charlie Chaplin. God alone knows how she has managed to do what she has done. But she has done it, and I am talking about none other than Sridevi.”

Emotional and absolutely touched by Salman’s speech, Sridevi responded to the same, “I don’t know how time just flew by. I remember my mother accompanying me to the sets, I couldn’t do anything without my mother and now I am one. I am a proud mother of two gorgeous children. Thanks to my kids I started acting again and today, I stand amidst you all, launching the motion poster of my upcoming film, Mom.”

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest superstars, Sridevi carved a niche for herself with her flawless performance in films of varied genres. Having acted in not just Hindi films but also Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films, Sridevi was last seen in the critically and commercially acclaimed movie, English Vinglish and will soon be seen in the upcoming movie, Mom.