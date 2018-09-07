Salman Khan CONFESSES why he doesn’t do ‘meaningful films’

Salman Khan is all set to impress us as a host of a controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 yet again. He is synonymous with the show now as his mass connect is unmatched. He recently spoke with media about him and the films he chooses to do. A total commercial hero, he is associated with the typical masala fare kinda Bollywood movies and his detractors claim that his films do not have content. He addressed this criticism recently and quipped that that though his movies are ‘meaningless’, they carry important messages. He said that through the movies he does, he always tells his fans to stay on the right path.

Salman completed 30 years in Bollywood and it is safe to say that he is the most popular commercial hero there is today, despite the fact that there are many new talents coming into the industry on an every Friday basis. Though some of his movies have not worked at the box office, he still has a definitive clout and is a crowd puller. The recent launch event of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa was an example.

On work front, he is shooting for Bharat with ex flame Katrina Kaif. The team has wrapped up their second schedule in Malta and now Salman has gotten busy with Bigg Boss shoot. Bharat is an important film for him because his last release Race 3 did not do wonders at the box office and he needs an out and out box office hit to reinforce his position as a super successful hero at the box office. Watch out this space for more updates on Salman!

