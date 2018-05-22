Salman Khan comes to Bobby Deol’s rescue, papa Dharmendra can’t stop being emotional

Long before Salman Khan began describing the legendary Dharmendra as the handsomest actor of Indian cinema, there was a very special bond between the two actors, a bond that has now come to full fruition. It is reliably learnt that the entire comeback plan for Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol was planned plotted an executed by Salman Khan.

A source very close to Dharmendra’s family says, “Race 3 is Salman’s own production along with Tips Industries. Everything in Race 3 is decided by Salman including the two leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. When the role of the second lead actor in Race 3 was being considered, it was Salman who suggested Bobby Deol’s name. Not only did Salman recommend Bobby, he made sure he was signed and then began Salman’s motivational attempts to get Bobby’s career and physique out of its flabby phase.”

The source says the lazy Bobby Deol hit the gym and got back into shape solely because of Salman. “What Dharmendra and his elder son Sunny couldn’t get Bobby to do, Salman has succeeded in making him do. If Bobby is back in shape it’s all because of Salman. Dharamji can’t stop being grateful,” says the source.

Says Dharmendra, “I’ve always seen many of my traits in Salman. He is like a younger version of me. Salman has been very close to me and my family. Now when Bobby is working with him I feel very happy. It’s like two of my three sons working together.”

